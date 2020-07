Amenities

This stunning upstairs one bedroom one bath comes with complete new inside paint of chic gray and trendy darker accent walls in living room and dining, gorgeous hardwood floors, built-ins in bathroom and bedroom, view of park like setting, included stainless steel refrigerator and stove, newer flooring in kitchen and bathroom, dining room, reglazed tub and pedestal sink which look brand new. All for you to enjoy. Includes water, you pay 1/2 gas and electric with tenant downstairs.