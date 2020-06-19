All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated February 20 2020 at 2:06 AM

3522 Karen Avenue

3522 Karen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Karen Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Carson Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home has been completely re-done! It is a 3 bedroom and 1 bath home in the city of Long Beach. When you think of this home, think new! It was freshly painted, has new carpet, new flooring throughout, new quartz counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances. In the bathroom, there is a new vanity and new tile installed. This home comes with washer/ dryer hook ups and your own mini laundry room. Backyard is spacious and has a shed for storage, as well as a two car garage and long driveway.

Do not pass this up!
If you are interested in a showing, please contact us at (562) 421-9341 ex 23.
Please be prepared to answer the following:

1. How many people are in your rental party?
2. Any Pets? If so, type, weight and how many? If it is a dog, what is the breed?
3. Any evictions on your record?
4. What if your FICO score?
5. What do you bring in monthly for income?
6. Are you looking for short term or long term? (Long term would be anything over a year)
7. What is your anticipated move in date?

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Karen Avenue have any available units?
3522 Karen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 Karen Avenue have?
Some of 3522 Karen Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 Karen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Karen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Karen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3522 Karen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3522 Karen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3522 Karen Avenue offers parking.
Does 3522 Karen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 Karen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Karen Avenue have a pool?
No, 3522 Karen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3522 Karen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3522 Karen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Karen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 Karen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

