3522 Karen Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This home has been completely re-done! It is a 3 bedroom and 1 bath home in the city of Long Beach. When you think of this home, think new! It was freshly painted, has new carpet, new flooring throughout, new quartz counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances. In the bathroom, there is a new vanity and new tile installed. This home comes with washer/ dryer hook ups and your own mini laundry room. Backyard is spacious and has a shed for storage, as well as a two car garage and long driveway.



Do not pass this up!

If you are interested in a showing, please contact us at (562) 421-9341 ex 23.

Please be prepared to answer the following:



1. How many people are in your rental party?

2. Any Pets? If so, type, weight and how many? If it is a dog, what is the breed?

3. Any evictions on your record?

4. What if your FICO score?

5. What do you bring in monthly for income?

6. Are you looking for short term or long term? (Long term would be anything over a year)

7. What is your anticipated move in date?



Contact us to schedule a showing.