Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

3505 Olive Ave

3505 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3505 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
some paid utils
range
oven
1BR 1BA Front Bixby Knolls Duplex - Property Id: 160853

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!
Very nice front 1BR 1BA in duplex on a beautiful quiet tree lined street.
Close to everything including the 405 and 710 Freeways.
Hardwood floors, New paint, spacious kitchen with bow window.
One car garage with automatic door.
One small dog under 25lbs considered.
Must see to appreciate.

$1595/ month with $1595 security deposit.
Employment verification, credit and background check.

Call John Merola
562-547-5304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160853p
Property Id 160853

(RLNE5178443)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Olive Ave have any available units?
3505 Olive Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 Olive Ave have?
Some of 3505 Olive Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 Olive Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Olive Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Olive Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 Olive Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3505 Olive Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3505 Olive Ave offers parking.
Does 3505 Olive Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Olive Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Olive Ave have a pool?
No, 3505 Olive Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Olive Ave have accessible units?
No, 3505 Olive Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Olive Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Olive Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

