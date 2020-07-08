3505 Olive Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed garage some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1BR 1BA Front Bixby Knolls Duplex - Property Id: 160853



AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!

Very nice front 1BR 1BA in duplex on a beautiful quiet tree lined street.

Close to everything including the 405 and 710 Freeways.

Hardwood floors, New paint, spacious kitchen with bow window.

One car garage with automatic door.

One small dog under 25lbs considered.

Must see to appreciate.



$1595/ month with $1595 security deposit.

Employment verification, credit and background check.



Call John Merola

562-547-5304

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160853p

Property Id 160853



(RLNE5178443)