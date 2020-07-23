All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

3467 N. Bellflower Blvd.

3467 Bellflower Boulevard · (562) 920-7851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3467 Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom home - Nice neighborhood, close to shopping and award winning parks! - This is a Three (3) Bedroom, One (1) bathroom House in Long Beach with gas stove (as convenience item), dishwasher, hardwood floors, Verticals, washer & dryer hook-ups, double car garage w/ opener, gardener, no pets please.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. If you are interested in renting or seeing this property, please contact our office at:Safeguard Properties.14316 Bellflower Blvd.Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Properties, any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Properties. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Properties is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Properties cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you, as the consumer, to verify all information provided herein. Month to Month Rental.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. have any available units?
3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. have?
Some of 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. offers parking.
Does 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. have a pool?
No, 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3467 N. Bellflower Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
