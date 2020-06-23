All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019

3435 East 3rd Street

3435 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3435 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable California Bungalow HOUSE in very desirable Belmont Heights neighborhood. Come view this charming corner house. Step inside and see the charm of Hardwood Floors. The Living Room with mock-fireplace is open to the Dining Room that features a built-in Hutch. The kitchen is bright with tons of cabinets and appointed with a Stove. The home has 2-Bedrooms, and 1-bathroom (with tub)...PLUS...laundry hook-ups in the utility room, a private side-yard...AND...your own 1-car garage plus driveway. You are set.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 East 3rd Street have any available units?
3435 East 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 East 3rd Street have?
Some of 3435 East 3rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 East 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3435 East 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 East 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3435 East 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3435 East 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3435 East 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 3435 East 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3435 East 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 East 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 3435 East 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3435 East 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3435 East 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 East 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3435 East 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
