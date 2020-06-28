All apartments in Long Beach
3415 Linden Ave
3415 Linden Ave

3415 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3415 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Linden Plaza Apartments - Family Community - Property Id: 150926

Beautiful 1 bedroom APT. Please leave your CELL# in your response!!! This unit is not Section 8 qualified. The unit is 944sq ft. Master bedroom accommodates King Bed, huge closets.Full bath, stove, garbage disposable and A/C. Refrigerator NOT included. Sorry NO PETS allowed. Facility has in ground heated pool, fitness center, subterranean garage, includes one assigned parking. On site Laundry facilities, water & trash included. Controlled access building. Close to 405, 710 fwy and Blue Line Transit. In the heart of quaint village neighborhood with farmers market, ethnic restaurants, sidewalk cafes and upscale boutiques. Rent $1600 per month with $1300.00 security deposit, 1 Year Lease. Located in the highly demand LB School District for Hughes and Long fellow. Little Owl Preschool across the street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150926
Property Id 150926

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5630425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 Linden Ave have any available units?
3415 Linden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 Linden Ave have?
Some of 3415 Linden Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Linden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 Linden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3415 Linden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3415 Linden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3415 Linden Ave offers parking.
Does 3415 Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 Linden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 Linden Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3415 Linden Ave has a pool.
Does 3415 Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 3415 Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3415 Linden Ave has units with dishwashers.
