3415 Linden Ave

Linden Plaza Apartments - Family Community - Property Id: 150926



Beautiful 1 bedroom APT. Please leave your CELL# in your response!!! This unit is not Section 8 qualified. The unit is 944sq ft. Master bedroom accommodates King Bed, huge closets.Full bath, stove, garbage disposable and A/C. Refrigerator NOT included. Sorry NO PETS allowed. Facility has in ground heated pool, fitness center, subterranean garage, includes one assigned parking. On site Laundry facilities, water & trash included. Controlled access building. Close to 405, 710 fwy and Blue Line Transit. In the heart of quaint village neighborhood with farmers market, ethnic restaurants, sidewalk cafes and upscale boutiques. Rent $1600 per month with $1300.00 security deposit, 1 Year Lease. Located in the highly demand LB School District for Hughes and Long fellow. Little Owl Preschool across the street.

No Pets Allowed



