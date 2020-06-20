All apartments in Long Beach
340 W San Antonio Dr

340 West San Antonio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

340 West San Antonio Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 3 bath with huge family room in one of Long Beach's finest neighborhoods. Tons of character in this home! All furniture negotiable if interested (including grand piano!).
Walk to the Blue Line Train to DTLA or the South Bay, walk to SteelCraft, The Merchant or Trade Joes. Close to park and top-rated Elementary School.
This immaculate home was completely remodeled top to bottom in 2017. Upgraded appliances installed 2018. Brand new forced air system installed 2018 (Rheem condenser). Entirely new electric from street to new box installed 2018 as well. Solar installed 2019.
Minutes to the Atlantic Ave corridor and less than a mile to the 405 AND 710 onramps.
A must see!

(RLNE3562482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 W San Antonio Dr have any available units?
340 W San Antonio Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 W San Antonio Dr have?
Some of 340 W San Antonio Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 W San Antonio Dr currently offering any rent specials?
340 W San Antonio Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 W San Antonio Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 W San Antonio Dr is pet friendly.
Does 340 W San Antonio Dr offer parking?
Yes, 340 W San Antonio Dr offers parking.
Does 340 W San Antonio Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 W San Antonio Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 W San Antonio Dr have a pool?
No, 340 W San Antonio Dr does not have a pool.
Does 340 W San Antonio Dr have accessible units?
No, 340 W San Antonio Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 340 W San Antonio Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 W San Antonio Dr has units with dishwashers.
