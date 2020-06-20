340 W San Antonio Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Lovely 4 Bedroom, 3 bath with huge family room in one of Long Beach's finest neighborhoods. Tons of character in this home! All furniture negotiable if interested (including grand piano!).

Walk to the Blue Line Train to DTLA or the South Bay, walk to SteelCraft, The Merchant or Trade Joes. Close to park and top-rated Elementary School.

This immaculate home was completely remodeled top to bottom in 2017. Upgraded appliances installed 2018. Brand new forced air system installed 2018 (Rheem condenser). Entirely new electric from street to new box installed 2018 as well. Solar installed 2019.

Minutes to the Atlantic Ave corridor and less than a mile to the 405 AND 710 onramps.

A must see!



(RLNE3562482)