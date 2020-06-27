All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 334 Carroll Park W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
334 Carroll Park W
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

334 Carroll Park W

334 Carroll Park West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

334 Carroll Park West, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Craftsman cottage for lease in Carroll Park Historic District. This charming 1 bedroom rear home features a large living room with great natural light and a large closet (perfect spot for a home office or extra storage), Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and separate door to the gated, wrap around yard. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Wood floors, built ins, and vintage charm galore. Located steps from the shops and restaurants of 4th Street Retro Row. Don’t miss out on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Carroll Park W have any available units?
334 Carroll Park W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 Carroll Park W have?
Some of 334 Carroll Park W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Carroll Park W currently offering any rent specials?
334 Carroll Park W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Carroll Park W pet-friendly?
No, 334 Carroll Park W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 334 Carroll Park W offer parking?
No, 334 Carroll Park W does not offer parking.
Does 334 Carroll Park W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 Carroll Park W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Carroll Park W have a pool?
No, 334 Carroll Park W does not have a pool.
Does 334 Carroll Park W have accessible units?
No, 334 Carroll Park W does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Carroll Park W have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Carroll Park W does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine