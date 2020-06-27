334 Carroll Park W

Amenities

Craftsman cottage for lease in Carroll Park Historic District. This charming 1 bedroom rear home features a large living room with great natural light and a large closet (perfect spot for a home office or extra storage), Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and separate door to the gated, wrap around yard. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Wood floors, built ins, and vintage charm galore. Located steps from the shops and restaurants of 4th Street Retro Row. Don’t miss out on this opportunity!