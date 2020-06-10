325 W 3rd Street

Amenities

This Long Beach Modern Living Space has been designed and remodeled with comfort and functionality in mind. The minute you step into the living space you feel like home. It combines the charm of history and beauty of modern times. The kitchen is fully equipped with oven, microwave, cooktop and all cooking and serving ware. It has a Murphy bed that can sleep 2 people comfortably, and a sleeping sofa for extra comfort. The apartment is located close to Pine Street famous restaurants, the Long Beach convention center, Long Beach Aquarium, and many other interesting sites in Long Beach. Lease applications are accepted now. Call or text to schedule your private tour.