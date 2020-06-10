All apartments in Long Beach
325 W 3rd Street
325 W 3rd Street

325 West 3rd Street · (949) 543-0606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 424 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Long Beach Modern Living Space has been designed and remodeled with comfort and functionality in mind. The minute you step into the living space you feel like home. It combines the charm of history and beauty of modern times. The kitchen is fully equipped with oven, microwave, cooktop and all cooking and serving ware. It has a Murphy bed that can sleep 2 people comfortably, and a sleeping sofa for extra comfort. The apartment is located close to Pine Street famous restaurants, the Long Beach convention center, Long Beach Aquarium, and many other interesting sites in Long Beach. Lease applications are accepted now. Call or text to schedule your private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 W 3rd Street have any available units?
325 W 3rd Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 W 3rd Street have?
Some of 325 W 3rd Street's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 W 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 W 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 W 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 325 W 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 325 W 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 325 W 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 325 W 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 W 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 W 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 325 W 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 W 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 325 W 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 W 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 W 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
