315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly

Come be a part of history and Live in the iconic in the downtown Wilmore Building. Style and elegance are key in this building that also holds the well Traviata Restaurant. As you enter the lobby, you're impressed with the old world elegance. Go up the elevator to your unit, you step in and smile. The 1-Bedroom condo has been turned into an open floor plan Loft with light flooding into the home. Being on the 8th Floor, you'll have incredible views of the exciting Long Beach Downtown, south towards the ocean and Palos Verdes, and Northwest for City views The refinished floors are gorgeous. This home features a custom walk-in closet. The Bathroom has been redone with new finishes and fixtures, but in keeping with the home's styling. The galley kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space, and appointed with Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. From the kitchen you move on to a petite intimate Dining Area, with more romantic City Lights view. Wow, what a great place to call home.