All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM

315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804

315 W 3rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

315 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
Come be a part of history and Live in the iconic in the downtown Wilmore Building. Style and elegance are key in this building that also holds the well Traviata Restaurant. As you enter the lobby, you're impressed with the old world elegance. Go up the elevator to your unit, you step in and smile. The 1-Bedroom condo has been turned into an open floor plan Loft with light flooding into the home. Being on the 8th Floor, you'll have incredible views of the exciting Long Beach Downtown, south towards the ocean and Palos Verdes, and Northwest for City views The refinished floors are gorgeous. This home features a custom walk-in closet. The Bathroom has been redone with new finishes and fixtures, but in keeping with the home's styling. The galley kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space, and appointed with Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. From the kitchen you move on to a petite intimate Dining Area, with more romantic City Lights view. Wow, what a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 have any available units?
315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 have?
Some of 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 currently offering any rent specials?
315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 is pet friendly.
Does 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 offer parking?
No, 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 does not offer parking.
Does 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 have a pool?
No, 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 does not have a pool.
Does 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 have accessible units?
No, 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 West 3rd Street - 804, Unit 804 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine