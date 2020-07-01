All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 31 Virgil.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
31 Virgil
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM

31 Virgil

31 Virgil Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

31 Virgil Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Be the first to live in this newly remodeled/rebuilt home on Naples Island in Long Beach! Great corner location between the open water and the canal. Enter your new home from a large deck that doubles and entertainment area. The front of the house (when completed) will be the talk the area with custom shutters, new paint and gingerbread siding. Upon entering the home you will find a it fully furnished with bright, brand new, beachy furnishings. The living room has a slider out to the front deck which allows you to literally double your entertaining area. The breakfast bar overlooks the large kitchen and features a granite countertop. The entire kitchen has new appliances, new cabinets, new flooring and is fully stocked with 8-piece service sets, pots & pans, and everything you'll need so all you will bring are your clothes! There are full size washer & dryer in the kitchen. The formal dining room has a slider out to the side yard. The front bedroom has a custom closet and large window toward the front of the home. The guest bathroom has been total rebuilt and features a tub/shower and plenty of room. The master suite has coved cellings, large closet, a slider to the rear of the house, and a private, brand new bathroom. The bath features a walk-in shower and a barn door entrance. Live the Beach life in this custom 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Naples Island home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Virgil have any available units?
31 Virgil doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Virgil have?
Some of 31 Virgil's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Virgil currently offering any rent specials?
31 Virgil is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Virgil pet-friendly?
No, 31 Virgil is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 31 Virgil offer parking?
No, 31 Virgil does not offer parking.
Does 31 Virgil have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Virgil offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Virgil have a pool?
No, 31 Virgil does not have a pool.
Does 31 Virgil have accessible units?
No, 31 Virgil does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Virgil have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Virgil does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine