Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Be the first to live in this newly remodeled/rebuilt home on Naples Island in Long Beach! Great corner location between the open water and the canal. Enter your new home from a large deck that doubles and entertainment area. The front of the house (when completed) will be the talk the area with custom shutters, new paint and gingerbread siding. Upon entering the home you will find a it fully furnished with bright, brand new, beachy furnishings. The living room has a slider out to the front deck which allows you to literally double your entertaining area. The breakfast bar overlooks the large kitchen and features a granite countertop. The entire kitchen has new appliances, new cabinets, new flooring and is fully stocked with 8-piece service sets, pots & pans, and everything you'll need so all you will bring are your clothes! There are full size washer & dryer in the kitchen. The formal dining room has a slider out to the side yard. The front bedroom has a custom closet and large window toward the front of the home. The guest bathroom has been total rebuilt and features a tub/shower and plenty of room. The master suite has coved cellings, large closet, a slider to the rear of the house, and a private, brand new bathroom. The bath features a walk-in shower and a barn door entrance. Live the Beach life in this custom 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Naples Island home.