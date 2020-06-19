307 West 7th Street - 307

307 W 7th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813 Willmore City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
**Virtual Tours Available!**
Newly renovated 7th St. Studio! This newly renovated studio was designed to give you all the benefits of a premium home studio with the all the charm and character of this historic home. The studio has a beautiful walk in closet and all new stainless steel appliances and fixtures. The home has its own fenced in patio for you to entertain and enjoy the California sun. The house in located across from a church and is in one of Downtown Long Beach's hot up-and-coming neighborhoods. You're guaranteed to love every inch of this studio. Water and trash is included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
