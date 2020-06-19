307 West 7th Street - 307

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

**Virtual Tours Available!**



Newly renovated 7th St. Studio! This newly renovated studio was designed to give you all the benefits of a premium home studio with the all the charm and character of this historic home. The studio has a beautiful walk in closet and all new stainless steel appliances and fixtures. The home has its own fenced in patio for you to entertain and enjoy the California sun. The house in located across from a church and is in one of Downtown Long Beach's hot up-and-coming neighborhoods. You're guaranteed to love every inch of this studio. Water and trash is included