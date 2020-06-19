All apartments in Long Beach
307 West 7th Street - 307
307 West 7th Street - 307

307 W 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 W 7th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**Virtual Tours Available!**

Newly renovated 7th St. Studio! This newly renovated studio was designed to give you all the benefits of a premium home studio with the all the charm and character of this historic home. The studio has a beautiful walk in closet and all new stainless steel appliances and fixtures. The home has its own fenced in patio for you to entertain and enjoy the California sun. The house in located across from a church and is in one of Downtown Long Beach's hot up-and-coming neighborhoods. You're guaranteed to love every inch of this studio. Water and trash is included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 West 7th Street - 307 have any available units?
307 West 7th Street - 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 West 7th Street - 307 have?
Some of 307 West 7th Street - 307's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 West 7th Street - 307 currently offering any rent specials?
307 West 7th Street - 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 West 7th Street - 307 pet-friendly?
No, 307 West 7th Street - 307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 307 West 7th Street - 307 offer parking?
No, 307 West 7th Street - 307 does not offer parking.
Does 307 West 7th Street - 307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 West 7th Street - 307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 West 7th Street - 307 have a pool?
No, 307 West 7th Street - 307 does not have a pool.
Does 307 West 7th Street - 307 have accessible units?
No, 307 West 7th Street - 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 307 West 7th Street - 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 West 7th Street - 307 does not have units with dishwashers.
