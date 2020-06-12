3016 N Greenbrier Road

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is an extremely cute home. Ready to move in condition. Recently remodeled and upgraded 2015. Impressive. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring throughout most of home. Beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless steel sink and faucet. It also comes with a fridge. The house has a detached garage with the laundry hookups and a big beautiful back yard with a apricot tree. It could either go as a 3 bedroom 2 bath or a 2 bedroom , den , and 2 bath. very very cozy . 3rd bedroom is BIG and has separate access entry. Excellent Family Friendly Established Neighborhood. Close to shopping centers and freeway access - 405 and 605. Garage has been wired for Cable TV and Phone. Wash Basin in Garage with hot and cold water hookups.