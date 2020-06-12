All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3016 N Greenbrier Road
3016 N Greenbrier Road

3016 Greenbrier Road · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Greenbrier Road, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an extremely cute home. Ready to move in condition. Recently remodeled and upgraded 2015. Impressive. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring throughout most of home. Beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless steel sink and faucet. It also comes with a fridge. The house has a detached garage with the laundry hookups and a big beautiful back yard with a apricot tree. It could either go as a 3 bedroom 2 bath or a 2 bedroom , den , and 2 bath. very very cozy . 3rd bedroom is BIG and has separate access entry. Excellent Family Friendly Established Neighborhood. Close to shopping centers and freeway access - 405 and 605. Garage has been wired for Cable TV and Phone. Wash Basin in Garage with hot and cold water hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 N Greenbrier Road have any available units?
3016 N Greenbrier Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 N Greenbrier Road have?
Some of 3016 N Greenbrier Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 N Greenbrier Road currently offering any rent specials?
3016 N Greenbrier Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 N Greenbrier Road pet-friendly?
No, 3016 N Greenbrier Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3016 N Greenbrier Road offer parking?
Yes, 3016 N Greenbrier Road offers parking.
Does 3016 N Greenbrier Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 N Greenbrier Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 N Greenbrier Road have a pool?
No, 3016 N Greenbrier Road does not have a pool.
Does 3016 N Greenbrier Road have accessible units?
No, 3016 N Greenbrier Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 N Greenbrier Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 N Greenbrier Road does not have units with dishwashers.

