2939 E 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Available for rent is the front house to a wonderful duplex/single family house in the highly sought after historic area of Bluff Heights. This home has great natural light with windows all around. It features tall 9' ceilings. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Fresh paint, newer window coverings. Completely remodeled kitchen with Granite counter tops Dishwasher, disposal, Microwave with convection oven, Built-In Refrigerator, Electric Range and Stove and nice ceramic floors. Washer/Dryer inside. Both bedrooms are good sized. One has a floor to ceiling California closet complete with built-in's for tons of storage space. The other has a good sized step in closet. The back door in the kitchen leads to a nice patio area. A perfect place to BBQ or just sit and enjoy our wonderful California weather! This is a fantastic location. Walking distance to Ralphs grocery store only 2 blocks. Near the beach. One off street parking space.