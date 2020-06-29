All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:23 PM

2939 E 3rd Street

2939 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2939 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Available for rent is the front house to a wonderful duplex/single family house in the highly sought after historic area of Bluff Heights. This home has great natural light with windows all around. It features tall 9' ceilings. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Fresh paint, newer window coverings. Completely remodeled kitchen with Granite counter tops Dishwasher, disposal, Microwave with convection oven, Built-In Refrigerator, Electric Range and Stove and nice ceramic floors. Washer/Dryer inside. Both bedrooms are good sized. One has a floor to ceiling California closet complete with built-in's for tons of storage space. The other has a good sized step in closet. The back door in the kitchen leads to a nice patio area. A perfect place to BBQ or just sit and enjoy our wonderful California weather! This is a fantastic location. Walking distance to Ralphs grocery store only 2 blocks. Near the beach. One off street parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 E 3rd Street have any available units?
2939 E 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2939 E 3rd Street have?
Some of 2939 E 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2939 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2939 E 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2939 E 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2939 E 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2939 E 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 2939 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2939 E 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 E 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 2939 E 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2939 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2939 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2939 E 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
