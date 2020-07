Amenities

Stunning Spanish two story home for lease. Super location at 1 block from the beach in prestigious Bluff Park. featuring 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms (all recently renovated). Also recently renovated spacious kitchen with quartz counter tops, private center court, private front yard with terrace, library/ office room, huge 2 car garage with laundry, pool in backyard. This is a great home for entertaining. The front house is. part of a 4 unit complex, called Casa Blanca.