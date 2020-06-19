29 66th Pl Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1 BD/1 Bath upstairs unit with Ocean view with rear balcony

This upgraded unit is very spacious and it includes a one car garage suitable for a small vehicle.

Just steps between the Pacific and Alamitos Bay on the coveted Long Beach Peninsula.

Kitchen includes stainless steel stove, microwave, stainless steel sink and refrigerator.

The one bedroom is spacious enough to include an office area, sitting room or just maybe even a nursery. Bathroom has a large upgraded walk-in in shower.

Living room has ocean view and a beautiful fireplace for cozy winter nights. Use of downstairs laundry facility is at no charge to you.

Close to Belmont shore shops, restaurants, bars and beach activities such as kayaking, paddle Board, sailing, bike and running path to downtown and Queen Mary,

as well as the Alamitos Bay and Long Beach yacht clubs the opportunities are endless!!



Available 8-1-2020

One small house trained dog OK, additional $500.00 deposit

No Smoking

Tenant pays for all utilities.