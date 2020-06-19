All apartments in Long Beach
29 66th Pl Unit B

29 66th Place · (951) 813-9062
Location

29 66th Place, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1 BD/1 Bath upstairs unit with Ocean view with rear balcony
This upgraded unit is very spacious and it includes a one car garage suitable for a small vehicle.
Just steps between the Pacific and Alamitos Bay on the coveted Long Beach Peninsula.
Kitchen includes stainless steel stove, microwave, stainless steel sink and refrigerator.
The one bedroom is spacious enough to include an office area, sitting room or just maybe even a nursery. Bathroom has a large upgraded walk-in in shower.
Living room has ocean view and a beautiful fireplace for cozy winter nights. Use of downstairs laundry facility is at no charge to you.
Close to Belmont shore shops, restaurants, bars and beach activities such as kayaking, paddle Board, sailing, bike and running path to downtown and Queen Mary,
as well as the Alamitos Bay and Long Beach yacht clubs the opportunities are endless!!

Available 8-1-2020
One small house trained dog OK, additional $500.00 deposit
No Smoking
Tenant pays for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 66th Pl Unit B have any available units?
29 66th Pl Unit B has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 66th Pl Unit B have?
Some of 29 66th Pl Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 66th Pl Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
29 66th Pl Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 66th Pl Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 66th Pl Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 29 66th Pl Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 29 66th Pl Unit B offers parking.
Does 29 66th Pl Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 66th Pl Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 66th Pl Unit B have a pool?
No, 29 66th Pl Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 29 66th Pl Unit B have accessible units?
No, 29 66th Pl Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 29 66th Pl Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 66th Pl Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
