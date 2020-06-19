All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2815 Rutgers

2815 North Rutgers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2815 North Rutgers Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stratford Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Los Altos Area - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House with 2 Car Garage, Yard, Refinished Wood Floors & Tile! -
This 3 bedroom house features hardwood in the living room, hallway & 1st bedroom, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms & carpet in 2 of the bedrooms. This house includes a 2 car garage, a large fenced yard & plenty of storage. Main bathroom includes separate tub & stall shower.

Indoor cats or small dog considered with additional deposit.

For more information visit our website www.abetterproperty.com

Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
One year on job, or prior similar job
One year of current rental history
NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections.
No Cosigners
Small Pet Considered

Call us if you have any questions at 562-498-0159.

(RLNE2429659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Rutgers have any available units?
2815 Rutgers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Rutgers have?
Some of 2815 Rutgers's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Rutgers currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Rutgers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Rutgers pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Rutgers is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Rutgers offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Rutgers offers parking.
Does 2815 Rutgers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Rutgers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Rutgers have a pool?
No, 2815 Rutgers does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Rutgers have accessible units?
No, 2815 Rutgers does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Rutgers have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Rutgers does not have units with dishwashers.
