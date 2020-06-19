2815 Rutgers

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Los Altos Area - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House with 2 Car Garage, Yard, Refinished Wood Floors & Tile! -

This 3 bedroom house features hardwood in the living room, hallway & 1st bedroom, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms & carpet in 2 of the bedrooms. This house includes a 2 car garage, a large fenced yard & plenty of storage. Main bathroom includes separate tub & stall shower.



Indoor cats or small dog considered with additional deposit.



For more information visit our website www.abetterproperty.com



Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount

One year on job, or prior similar job

One year of current rental history

NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED

Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections.

No Cosigners

Small Pet Considered



Call us if you have any questions at 562-498-0159.



(RLNE2429659)