Beautifully remodeled large single family home located in a prime area within the fabulous Wrigley neighborhood. The home features 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, including a master bedroom and bathroom, large living room, and a private gated yard. Highlights of the renovation include remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, new wood flooring, new roof, new paint, and newly landscaped private yard. There is a 2-car garage is available for lease as well.