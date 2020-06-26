All apartments in Long Beach
258 Quincy Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

258 Quincy Avenue

258 Quincy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

258 Quincy Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in prime Belmont Heights location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, coved ceilings, mock Batchelder Tile Fireplace. Original glass door knobs. Dining room/Living room combine. Large kitchen with a breakfast nook. Stove and Fridge included. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer. All newer double-pane windows. Remodeled bathroom! Custom Lighting and ceiling fans. Two huge storage closets. Two large bedrooms both with walk-in closets with built in dressers. Common area back patio and lawn includes a BBQ! Also has a 1 car garage included. Ready to lease now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Quincy Avenue have any available units?
258 Quincy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 Quincy Avenue have?
Some of 258 Quincy Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Quincy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
258 Quincy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Quincy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 258 Quincy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 258 Quincy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 258 Quincy Avenue offers parking.
Does 258 Quincy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 Quincy Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Quincy Avenue have a pool?
No, 258 Quincy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 258 Quincy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 258 Quincy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Quincy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Quincy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
