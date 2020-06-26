258 Quincy Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in prime Belmont Heights location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, coved ceilings, mock Batchelder Tile Fireplace. Original glass door knobs. Dining room/Living room combine. Large kitchen with a breakfast nook. Stove and Fridge included. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer. All newer double-pane windows. Remodeled bathroom! Custom Lighting and ceiling fans. Two huge storage closets. Two large bedrooms both with walk-in closets with built in dressers. Common area back patio and lawn includes a BBQ! Also has a 1 car garage included. Ready to lease now!