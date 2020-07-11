All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

2532 Cedar Ave

2532 Cedar Ave
Location

2532 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, Updated, Home on Tree-Lined Street in Highly Desirable Wrigley Neighborhood! - This charming Spanish style home is located on a quiet, tree-lined street is available for rent! Being centrally located, you will enjoy nearby shopping, plenty of restaurants, and easy 710/ 405 Freeway access. It is only 10 minutes from Shoreline village and the downtown Long Beach area. There is a large shared courtyard. Great area for barbecues and family gatherings. The home with central air conditioning and heating, boasts an open floor plan filled with natural light. There are three bedrooms & one bath, as well as a bonus room that can be used as a family room or an office. The newly updated kitchen is stunning with granite countertops, wood cabinets with stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave are included. The bathroom, also tastefully updated, has a separate shower and a jacuzzi tub. The oak wood flooring in each bedroom has just been refinished and the rest of the house has nice tile flooring thru-out. There is parking for up to four cars in tandem on the long private driveway. Unit comes with washer & dryer hookups in a separate laundry room, or you can use the coin operated washer and dryer located at the back of the house. Schools: Lafayette Elementary School, Washington Middle School, and Cabrillo High School. This is a must see!

Section 8 will be considered.
A small dog may be considered.

(RLNE5057316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Cedar Ave have any available units?
2532 Cedar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 Cedar Ave have?
Some of 2532 Cedar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 Cedar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2532 Cedar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Cedar Ave offers parking.
Does 2532 Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2532 Cedar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Cedar Ave have a pool?
No, 2532 Cedar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2532 Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 2532 Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 Cedar Ave has units with dishwashers.
