2532 Cedar Ave

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, Updated, Home on Tree-Lined Street in Highly Desirable Wrigley Neighborhood! - This charming Spanish style home is located on a quiet, tree-lined street is available for rent! Being centrally located, you will enjoy nearby shopping, plenty of restaurants, and easy 710/ 405 Freeway access. It is only 10 minutes from Shoreline village and the downtown Long Beach area. There is a large shared courtyard. Great area for barbecues and family gatherings. The home with central air conditioning and heating, boasts an open floor plan filled with natural light. There are three bedrooms & one bath, as well as a bonus room that can be used as a family room or an office. The newly updated kitchen is stunning with granite countertops, wood cabinets with stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave are included. The bathroom, also tastefully updated, has a separate shower and a jacuzzi tub. The oak wood flooring in each bedroom has just been refinished and the rest of the house has nice tile flooring thru-out. There is parking for up to four cars in tandem on the long private driveway. Unit comes with washer & dryer hookups in a separate laundry room, or you can use the coin operated washer and dryer located at the back of the house. Schools: Lafayette Elementary School, Washington Middle School, and Cabrillo High School. This is a must see!



Section 8 will be considered.

A small dog may be considered.



