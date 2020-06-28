All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2430 Daisy Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2430 Daisy Avenue
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:50 AM

2430 Daisy Avenue

2430 Daisy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2430 Daisy Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***WELCOME TO WRIGLEY!

This home is located close to everywhere you want to be.

An urban retreat, stylishly re-imagined.

Open, flowing, modern living.

The kitchen, a cook’s delight, more storage than you might think.

Light dances from window to gleaming oak floor.

A nod to mid-century charm.

The backyard is lush and tranquil.

Conveniently located close to freeways, CSULB, the LBX Exchange, airports, Orange County and Downtown LA, beach front restaurants and shopping. Situated on Daisy Avenue where the Annual Daisy Lane Parade can be enjoyed right from the comfort of your living room! This home is truly a gem…arguably one of Wrigley’s finest. A must see!!… Call today for an appointment and make this your new home for the holidays!

Available for immediate lease upon accepted application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 Daisy Avenue have any available units?
2430 Daisy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 Daisy Avenue have?
Some of 2430 Daisy Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 Daisy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Daisy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Daisy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2430 Daisy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2430 Daisy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2430 Daisy Avenue offers parking.
Does 2430 Daisy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 Daisy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Daisy Avenue have a pool?
No, 2430 Daisy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2430 Daisy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2430 Daisy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Daisy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 Daisy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine