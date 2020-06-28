2430 Daisy Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

***WELCOME TO WRIGLEY!



This home is located close to everywhere you want to be.



An urban retreat, stylishly re-imagined.



Open, flowing, modern living.



The kitchen, a cook’s delight, more storage than you might think.



Light dances from window to gleaming oak floor.



A nod to mid-century charm.



The backyard is lush and tranquil.



Conveniently located close to freeways, CSULB, the LBX Exchange, airports, Orange County and Downtown LA, beach front restaurants and shopping. Situated on Daisy Avenue where the Annual Daisy Lane Parade can be enjoyed right from the comfort of your living room! This home is truly a gem…arguably one of Wrigley’s finest. A must see!!… Call today for an appointment and make this your new home for the holidays!



Available for immediate lease upon accepted application.