2372 Heather Ave

Wonderful 1250 sq. ft. 3BR 2BA house in Los Altos on a 5850 sq. ft. lot. Refinished original oak hardwood floors in the bedrooms and tiled flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Tiled kitchen counter tops. Stove, Refrigerator, Over the Range Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal. Brand new heat pump for heating and air conditioning. Washer Dryer in detached two car garage. Stack washer/dryer hookups in the house so bring your own if you want. Paid Gardner. Freeway close. Los Altos shopping close, but away from high traffic areas. Great neighborhood close to excellent LBUSD elementary and middle schools. Perfect for families with children. Large fenced back yard with covered patio, lemon and ruby red grapefruit trees. Timed sprinkler system. Private driveway leading to large two car garage. One small dog or cat under 20lbs will be considered pending interviewing the pet. Tenant pays all utilities -- Gas, Electric, Water and Trash.

References, employment verification, credit and background check included with $40 per adult non-refundable screening and application fee.

Shown by appointment only.

One Year Lease

$3195/ month with $3195 Security deposit. $6490 move in cost plus $500 pet deposit if applicable.

Contact John Merola

562-547-5304

DRE # 01852157

We comply with all State and Federal Fair housing regulations.

Families with children welcome to apply.



