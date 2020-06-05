All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
2372 Heather Ave
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

2372 Heather Ave

2372 Heather Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2372 Heather Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 1250 sq. ft. 3BR 2BA house in Los Altos on a 5850 sq. ft. lot. Refinished original oak hardwood floors in the bedrooms and tiled flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Tiled kitchen counter tops. Stove, Refrigerator, Over the Range Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal. Brand new heat pump for heating and air conditioning. Washer Dryer in detached two car garage. Stack washer/dryer hookups in the house so bring your own if you want. Paid Gardner. Freeway close. Los Altos shopping close, but away from high traffic areas. Great neighborhood close to excellent LBUSD elementary and middle schools. Perfect for families with children. Large fenced back yard with covered patio, lemon and ruby red grapefruit trees. Timed sprinkler system. Private driveway leading to large two car garage. One small dog or cat under 20lbs will be considered pending interviewing the pet. Tenant pays all utilities -- Gas, Electric, Water and Trash.
References, employment verification, credit and background check included with $40 per adult non-refundable screening and application fee.
Shown by appointment only.
One Year Lease
$3195/ month with $3195 Security deposit. $6490 move in cost plus $500 pet deposit if applicable.
Contact John Merola
562-547-5304
DRE # 01852157
We comply with all State and Federal Fair housing regulations.
Families with children welcome to apply.

(RLNE5252477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2372 Heather Ave have any available units?
2372 Heather Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2372 Heather Ave have?
Some of 2372 Heather Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2372 Heather Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2372 Heather Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2372 Heather Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2372 Heather Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2372 Heather Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2372 Heather Ave offers parking.
Does 2372 Heather Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2372 Heather Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2372 Heather Ave have a pool?
No, 2372 Heather Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2372 Heather Ave have accessible units?
No, 2372 Heather Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2372 Heather Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2372 Heather Ave has units with dishwashers.

