Long Beach, CA
237 Lindero Ave
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

237 Lindero Ave

237 Lindero Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

237 Lindero Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
237 Lindero Ave Available 08/20/19 Beautiful Remodeled 3BD/3BA Home in Bluff Heights COMING SOON - 237 Lindero Ave, Long Beach, CA 90803

Rent: $4,495
Deposit: $4520

Located in the quiet Bluff Heights neighborhood, nestled in the center of the endless dining, shopping, and entertainment options of 2nd Street, Naples, and Downtown, you will find this spacious 2100sqft home perfect for raising a family or entertaining guests.

Step inside and the first thing you will notice is how big the space is. The modern open floor-plan compliments the size, and a warm natural light floods in through the many windows. Hardwood floors in the living room and dining room add to the modern luxury feel.

The home features a completely remodeled kitchen adorned with custom cabinetry, quartzite stone counter tops, and state of the art stainless steel appliances. The 3 full bathrooms reflect the same level of detail and care as the rest of the house, the master bathroom features luxurious marble counters. All pictures are of a furnished property. The property will not come furnished.

Outside you will enjoy a resort style pool and lounge area. The lush green yard features a stone pool with water features. Verified pool maintenance in some fashion is required, ask the office for more details.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. Liability Insurance required. Ask about our pet policy. No smoking. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

(RLNE5074036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Lindero Ave have any available units?
237 Lindero Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 Lindero Ave have?
Some of 237 Lindero Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Lindero Ave currently offering any rent specials?
237 Lindero Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Lindero Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 Lindero Ave is pet friendly.
Does 237 Lindero Ave offer parking?
No, 237 Lindero Ave does not offer parking.
Does 237 Lindero Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Lindero Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Lindero Ave have a pool?
Yes, 237 Lindero Ave has a pool.
Does 237 Lindero Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 237 Lindero Ave has accessible units.
Does 237 Lindero Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Lindero Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
