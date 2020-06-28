Amenities

237 Lindero Ave Available 08/20/19 Beautiful Remodeled 3BD/3BA Home in Bluff Heights COMING SOON - 237 Lindero Ave, Long Beach, CA 90803



Rent: $4,495

Deposit: $4520



Located in the quiet Bluff Heights neighborhood, nestled in the center of the endless dining, shopping, and entertainment options of 2nd Street, Naples, and Downtown, you will find this spacious 2100sqft home perfect for raising a family or entertaining guests.



Step inside and the first thing you will notice is how big the space is. The modern open floor-plan compliments the size, and a warm natural light floods in through the many windows. Hardwood floors in the living room and dining room add to the modern luxury feel.



The home features a completely remodeled kitchen adorned with custom cabinetry, quartzite stone counter tops, and state of the art stainless steel appliances. The 3 full bathrooms reflect the same level of detail and care as the rest of the house, the master bathroom features luxurious marble counters. All pictures are of a furnished property. The property will not come furnished.



Outside you will enjoy a resort style pool and lounge area. The lush green yard features a stone pool with water features. Verified pool maintenance in some fashion is required, ask the office for more details.



Must have verifiable rental history and income. Liability Insurance required. Ask about our pet policy. No smoking. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



