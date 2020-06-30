All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 235 W Ridgewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
235 W Ridgewood
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

235 W Ridgewood

235 W Ridgewood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

235 W Ridgewood, Long Beach, CA 90805
Los Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous home was built in 2019 and is located within a gated community near the beautiful Bixby Knolls area next to great restaurants, boutiques, and parks. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a spacious loft. The first floor has an open living room and dining area with a gourmet kitchen/granite breakfast bar and plenty of white shaker cabinetry. The master suite has an oversized tub with a separate shower and large walk in closet. You will be able to entertain your guests in one of the largest backyards within the community. The fully landscaped backyard has pavers and artificial turf for low maintenance. There is a stunning resort style community pool/spa with barbecue areas, cabanas, rentable party/meeting room, lounge area with a fireplace, tot lot, and private gate access to the bike path along the riverbed. Dogs okay. Close to the 710/91/405 Freeways. Stainless steel refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included with rent at an additional rate. To schedule a showing or for more information, please call/text (661) 368-5337.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 W Ridgewood have any available units?
235 W Ridgewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 W Ridgewood have?
Some of 235 W Ridgewood's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 W Ridgewood currently offering any rent specials?
235 W Ridgewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 W Ridgewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 W Ridgewood is pet friendly.
Does 235 W Ridgewood offer parking?
Yes, 235 W Ridgewood offers parking.
Does 235 W Ridgewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 W Ridgewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 W Ridgewood have a pool?
Yes, 235 W Ridgewood has a pool.
Does 235 W Ridgewood have accessible units?
No, 235 W Ridgewood does not have accessible units.
Does 235 W Ridgewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 W Ridgewood has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine