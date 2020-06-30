235 W Ridgewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This gorgeous home was built in 2019 and is located within a gated community near the beautiful Bixby Knolls area next to great restaurants, boutiques, and parks. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a spacious loft. The first floor has an open living room and dining area with a gourmet kitchen/granite breakfast bar and plenty of white shaker cabinetry. The master suite has an oversized tub with a separate shower and large walk in closet. You will be able to entertain your guests in one of the largest backyards within the community. The fully landscaped backyard has pavers and artificial turf for low maintenance. There is a stunning resort style community pool/spa with barbecue areas, cabanas, rentable party/meeting room, lounge area with a fireplace, tot lot, and private gate access to the bike path along the riverbed. Dogs okay. Close to the 710/91/405 Freeways. Stainless steel refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included with rent at an additional rate. To schedule a showing or for more information, please call/text (661) 368-5337.