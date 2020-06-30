2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking hot tub dogs allowed

Beautifully Chic! Top Floor Condo with Gated Parking and Entry! - Now Leasing this beautifully upgraded top floor condo featuring neighborhood views from practically very room! The unit boasts a long list of upgrades and amenities including 15 foot vaulted ceilings in the living room with 2nd floor windows and a huge sliding glass door that overlooks the large balcony and the neighborhood. The unit has been completely remodeled and features laminate flooring throughout, and a modern and bold paint scheme that is enhanced by large windows in each room allowing ample natural lighting. The spacious living room connects the cozy dining area, the formal entry, and upgraded kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, & refrigerator, and there is an in-unit stack washer & dyer. Both bedrooms are nicely sized and have direct access to the balcony via sliding glass doors, with the master bedroom featuring and en-suite bathroom and dual wardrobe closets. The building amenities include a spa, sundeck. gated entry, clubhouse and gated parking.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



No Dogs Allowed



