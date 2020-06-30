All apartments in Long Beach
2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301

2343 East 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2343 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
dogs allowed
Beautifully Chic! Top Floor Condo with Gated Parking and Entry! - Now Leasing this beautifully upgraded top floor condo featuring neighborhood views from practically very room! The unit boasts a long list of upgrades and amenities including 15 foot vaulted ceilings in the living room with 2nd floor windows and a huge sliding glass door that overlooks the large balcony and the neighborhood. The unit has been completely remodeled and features laminate flooring throughout, and a modern and bold paint scheme that is enhanced by large windows in each room allowing ample natural lighting. The spacious living room connects the cozy dining area, the formal entry, and upgraded kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, & refrigerator, and there is an in-unit stack washer & dyer. Both bedrooms are nicely sized and have direct access to the balcony via sliding glass doors, with the master bedroom featuring and en-suite bathroom and dual wardrobe closets. The building amenities include a spa, sundeck. gated entry, clubhouse and gated parking.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5463493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 have any available units?
2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 have?
Some of 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 currently offering any rent specials?
2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 is pet friendly.
Does 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 offer parking?
Yes, 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 offers parking.
Does 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 have a pool?
No, 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 does not have a pool.
Does 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 have accessible units?
No, 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2343 E. 17th St. Unit #301 has units with dishwashers.

