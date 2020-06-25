23 4th Place

Amenities

Revel in the beauty of a rising sun over sparkling waters from this south-facing Ocean Front property. This ultra-contemporary building sets the standard for the ideal beachfront home. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath residence is one of 10 exclusive luxury residences that offer panoramic views of Alamitos Beach, The Queen Mary, Shoreline Marina, city lights and the breathtaking sunsets. Expertly designed, this residence enjoys an open floor plan with the finest appointments and a chef's kitchen with Thermador appliances. Relish the endless views uninterrupted through the floor to ceiling windows and embrace the 500+ square foot private terrace ideal for entertaining and relaxation. The house encompasses every design element needed to live in a coastal-urban setting that gives you a vacation feeling, every day. This Oceanfront living at it's finest and it is something you will want to experience!