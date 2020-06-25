All apartments in Long Beach
23 4th Place
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

23 4th Place

23 4th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

23 4th Pl, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Revel in the beauty of a rising sun over sparkling waters from this south-facing Ocean Front property. This ultra-contemporary building sets the standard for the ideal beachfront home. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath residence is one of 10 exclusive luxury residences that offer panoramic views of Alamitos Beach, The Queen Mary, Shoreline Marina, city lights and the breathtaking sunsets. Expertly designed, this residence enjoys an open floor plan with the finest appointments and a chef's kitchen with Thermador appliances. Relish the endless views uninterrupted through the floor to ceiling windows and embrace the 500+ square foot private terrace ideal for entertaining and relaxation. The house encompasses every design element needed to live in a coastal-urban setting that gives you a vacation feeling, every day. This Oceanfront living at it's finest and it is something you will want to experience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 4th Place have any available units?
23 4th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 23 4th Place currently offering any rent specials?
23 4th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 4th Place pet-friendly?
No, 23 4th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 23 4th Place offer parking?
No, 23 4th Place does not offer parking.
Does 23 4th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 4th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 4th Place have a pool?
No, 23 4th Place does not have a pool.
Does 23 4th Place have accessible units?
No, 23 4th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23 4th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 4th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 4th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 4th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
