Long Beach, CA
2294 Belmont Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2294 Belmont Avenue

2294 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2294 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stearns Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
garage
*Welcome to"Artcraft Manor". This 1943 Traditional 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is located on a beautiful tree-lined street with great curb appeal.
The interior boasts original hardwood floors, layout and floor plan. The Living room is a nice size with lots of natural lighting, also formal dining area attached. Master bedroom is airy and relaxed with attached bathroom and ample closet space. The other bedrooms are roomy with generous closet space. Backyard is tastefully landscaped and has a workshop that can be also used for storage or man-cave. The cemented patio area is ideal for outdoor dining or just relaxing. Nice two-car garage has laundry hook up and also makes a great storage area or workout space. Roof is less than 5 years old.
*BRAND NEW HVAC (Central Air/ Heat)Water Heater, and main sewer line replacement).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2294 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
2294 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2294 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 2294 Belmont Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2294 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2294 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2294 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2294 Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2294 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2294 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 2294 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2294 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2294 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2294 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2294 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2294 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2294 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2294 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
