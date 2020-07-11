2294 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym garage

*Welcome to"Artcraft Manor". This 1943 Traditional 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is located on a beautiful tree-lined street with great curb appeal.

The interior boasts original hardwood floors, layout and floor plan. The Living room is a nice size with lots of natural lighting, also formal dining area attached. Master bedroom is airy and relaxed with attached bathroom and ample closet space. The other bedrooms are roomy with generous closet space. Backyard is tastefully landscaped and has a workshop that can be also used for storage or man-cave. The cemented patio area is ideal for outdoor dining or just relaxing. Nice two-car garage has laundry hook up and also makes a great storage area or workout space. Roof is less than 5 years old.

*BRAND NEW HVAC (Central Air/ Heat)Water Heater, and main sewer line replacement).