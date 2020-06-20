224 La Verne Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking hot tub

This is a one of a kind home in Belmont Shores, Long Beach. Very walkable to the beach and all 2nd Street venues. The home is located on an extra-sized lot, with direct access to a walk pathway. Unique to this home: FOUR parking spaces, rooftop hot tub, very large porch area, sitting, dining areas for entertaining. A very large master bathroom with walk-in shower; a master bedroom with its own sitting room that includes a bar area, and a private porch. Need to see this place to believe it. Private showings only.