Long Beach, CA
224 La Verne Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019

224 La Verne Avenue

224 La Verne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

224 La Verne Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
This is a one of a kind home in Belmont Shores, Long Beach. Very walkable to the beach and all 2nd Street venues. The home is located on an extra-sized lot, with direct access to a walk pathway. Unique to this home: FOUR parking spaces, rooftop hot tub, very large porch area, sitting, dining areas for entertaining. A very large master bathroom with walk-in shower; a master bedroom with its own sitting room that includes a bar area, and a private porch. Need to see this place to believe it. Private showings only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 La Verne Avenue have any available units?
224 La Verne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 224 La Verne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
224 La Verne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 La Verne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 224 La Verne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 224 La Verne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 224 La Verne Avenue does offer parking.
Does 224 La Verne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 La Verne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 La Verne Avenue have a pool?
No, 224 La Verne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 224 La Verne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 224 La Verne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 224 La Verne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 La Verne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 La Verne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 La Verne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
