2230 San Anseline Avenue

Amenities
Upstairs end unit, bright and airy with lots of windows. New carpet and tile floors, upgraded bathroom, mirrored sliding closet door, granite kitchen counter, stove is included. Beautiful tree-lined street, convenient walk to Trader Joes, Target, LA Fitness, restaurants, shopping, etc. Landlord pays water. NO pets, NO smoking. Laundry in building. Security deposit $1550.
With each application turned in, must provide copy of DL/ID, and copies of 3 months of pay stubs.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26747
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4696808)