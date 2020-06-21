All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2230 San Anseline Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2230 San Anseline Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2230 San Anseline Avenue

2230 San Anseline Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2230 San Anseline Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Upstairs end unit, bright and airy with lots of windows. New carpet and tile floors, upgraded bathroom, mirrored sliding closet door, granite kitchen counter, stove is included. Beautiful tree-lined street, convenient walk to Trader Joes, Target, LA Fitness, restaurants, shopping, etc. Landlord pays water. NO pets, NO smoking. Laundry in building. Security deposit $1550.
With each application turned in, must provide copy of DL/ID, and copies of 3 months of pay stubs.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26747

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4696808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 San Anseline Avenue have any available units?
2230 San Anseline Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 San Anseline Avenue have?
Some of 2230 San Anseline Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 San Anseline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2230 San Anseline Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 San Anseline Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2230 San Anseline Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2230 San Anseline Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2230 San Anseline Avenue offers parking.
Does 2230 San Anseline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 San Anseline Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 San Anseline Avenue have a pool?
No, 2230 San Anseline Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2230 San Anseline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2230 San Anseline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 San Anseline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 San Anseline Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine