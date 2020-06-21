2230 San Anseline Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated gym some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Upstairs end unit, bright and airy with lots of windows. New carpet and tile floors, upgraded bathroom, mirrored sliding closet door, granite kitchen counter, stove is included. Beautiful tree-lined street, convenient walk to Trader Joes, Target, LA Fitness, restaurants, shopping, etc. Landlord pays water. NO pets, NO smoking. Laundry in building. Security deposit $1550.

With each application turned in, must provide copy of DL/ID, and copies of 3 months of pay stubs.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26747



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4696808)