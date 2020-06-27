All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

2160 Mira Mar Ave.

2160 Miramar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2160 Miramar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stearns Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2160 Mira Mar Ave. Available 10/18/19 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Artcraft Mannor Near the Traffic Circle! - Now Leasing a charming 1940's Artcraft Mannor home! The home includes over 900 square feet of living space and features beautifully refinished hardwood flooring in the living room, dining room and both bedrooms. The living room is light and bright with large windows and blinds. The Kitchen maintains it's original cabinets, and has been well maintained. The Bathroom features tub/shower combo and a vanity sink. other features include a detached 2 car garage, with laundry hookups, a large rear yard and gardening is included.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5172319)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Mira Mar Ave. have any available units?
2160 Mira Mar Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 2160 Mira Mar Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Mira Mar Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Mira Mar Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Mira Mar Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2160 Mira Mar Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2160 Mira Mar Ave. offers parking.
Does 2160 Mira Mar Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 Mira Mar Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Mira Mar Ave. have a pool?
No, 2160 Mira Mar Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2160 Mira Mar Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2160 Mira Mar Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Mira Mar Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 Mira Mar Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2160 Mira Mar Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2160 Mira Mar Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

