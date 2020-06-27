Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2160 Mira Mar Ave. Available 10/18/19 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Artcraft Mannor Near the Traffic Circle! - Now Leasing a charming 1940's Artcraft Mannor home! The home includes over 900 square feet of living space and features beautifully refinished hardwood flooring in the living room, dining room and both bedrooms. The living room is light and bright with large windows and blinds. The Kitchen maintains it's original cabinets, and has been well maintained. The Bathroom features tub/shower combo and a vanity sink. other features include a detached 2 car garage, with laundry hookups, a large rear yard and gardening is included.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



No Pets Allowed



