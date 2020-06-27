Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

215 E. Scott St. Available 08/15/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with 2-Car Garage! - Cozy 3 bedroom home in a quiet Long Beach neighborhood with easy access to the 91 and 710 freeways. It has a fireplace, dining room, large 2-car garage, new paint inside, carpet & laundry hook-ups. The 3rd bedrrom is a bonus granny flat in the back of house, which can be used as office or den and a fenced rear yard. Located near Long Beach Blvd. and Artesia St.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2067905)