215 E. Scott St.
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

215 E. Scott St.

215 East Scott Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 East Scott Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Coolidge Triangle

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
215 E. Scott St. Available 08/15/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with 2-Car Garage! - Cozy 3 bedroom home in a quiet Long Beach neighborhood with easy access to the 91 and 710 freeways. It has a fireplace, dining room, large 2-car garage, new paint inside, carpet & laundry hook-ups. The 3rd bedrrom is a bonus granny flat in the back of house, which can be used as office or den and a fenced rear yard. Located near Long Beach Blvd. and Artesia St.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2067905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 E. Scott St. have any available units?
215 E. Scott St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 E. Scott St. have?
Some of 215 E. Scott St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 E. Scott St. currently offering any rent specials?
215 E. Scott St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 E. Scott St. pet-friendly?
No, 215 E. Scott St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 215 E. Scott St. offer parking?
Yes, 215 E. Scott St. offers parking.
Does 215 E. Scott St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 E. Scott St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 E. Scott St. have a pool?
No, 215 E. Scott St. does not have a pool.
Does 215 E. Scott St. have accessible units?
No, 215 E. Scott St. does not have accessible units.
Does 215 E. Scott St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 E. Scott St. does not have units with dishwashers.
