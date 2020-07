Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

UNIT OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB. WILL BE AVAILABLE EARLY JANUARY 2020.



House near Minnie Gant Elementary School



You can find applications & criteria as well as additional listings on our website at www.ABetterProperty.com



For more information please call the office at (562) 498-0159.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.