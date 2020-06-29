All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:10 AM

2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201

2131 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2131 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
Don't miss out on this gem in the heart of Long Beach! Located in the Bluff Park Historical District, and just a minutes walk from the beach, farmers' market, and daily yoga on the bluff - this one will go fast.
With beautiful light and south-facing windows, gorgeous hardwood floors and crisp white walls, and a private balcony, this home is spacious and welcoming. The newly updated kitchen includes a stove with a hood, LG microwave, LG refrigerator, LG dishwasher, and a double sink; and chefs, this kitchen features a a double oven, so you may cook and bake to your heart's desire. There are two large bedrooms. There are two bathrooms, one featuring a shower/tub combo. For your convenience, there is an in-unit washer and dryer, so laundry is a breeze. And to top it all off, this home includes two full-size parking spaces in a security-monitored garage - no more stress about where to park.

Pets will be considered.

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 have any available units?
2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 have?
Some of 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 currently offering any rent specials?
2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 is pet friendly.
Does 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 offer parking?
Yes, 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 offers parking.
Does 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 have a pool?
No, 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 does not have a pool.
Does 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 have accessible units?
No, 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201 has units with dishwashers.

