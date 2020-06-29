2131 East 1st Street - 201, #201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage yoga

Don't miss out on this gem in the heart of Long Beach! Located in the Bluff Park Historical District, and just a minutes walk from the beach, farmers' market, and daily yoga on the bluff - this one will go fast.

With beautiful light and south-facing windows, gorgeous hardwood floors and crisp white walls, and a private balcony, this home is spacious and welcoming. The newly updated kitchen includes a stove with a hood, LG microwave, LG refrigerator, LG dishwasher, and a double sink; and chefs, this kitchen features a a double oven, so you may cook and bake to your heart's desire. There are two large bedrooms. There are two bathrooms, one featuring a shower/tub combo. For your convenience, there is an in-unit washer and dryer, so laundry is a breeze. And to top it all off, this home includes two full-size parking spaces in a security-monitored garage - no more stress about where to park.



Pets will be considered.



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**