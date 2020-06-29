All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 26 2019 at 4:21 AM

2130 E Bermuda St

2130 East Bermuda Street · No Longer Available
Location

2130 East Bermuda Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Elegant home on the 2nd Floor. Your next home...an expansive 2-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom Apartment. Walking in you are charmed by the tiled floors and mock Fireplace. Just beyond you can entertain in the Dining Room, with built-in cabinet/shelving and Ceiling Fan. The Kitchen is appointed with all white cabinets, granite counters, and appliances of Stove and Refrigerator. Both bedrooms are spacious and bright, with plenty of Closet Space. The home also comes with its own 1-Car GARAGE. Outside there is a large rear yard that is shared with all the tenants. The home has an on-site, coin-operated Laundry Room. Located just steps to Retro Row, with coffee houses, shops, theater, and restaurants. Too Charming!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 E Bermuda St have any available units?
2130 E Bermuda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 E Bermuda St have?
Some of 2130 E Bermuda St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 E Bermuda St currently offering any rent specials?
2130 E Bermuda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 E Bermuda St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 E Bermuda St is pet friendly.
Does 2130 E Bermuda St offer parking?
Yes, 2130 E Bermuda St offers parking.
Does 2130 E Bermuda St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 E Bermuda St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 E Bermuda St have a pool?
No, 2130 E Bermuda St does not have a pool.
Does 2130 E Bermuda St have accessible units?
No, 2130 E Bermuda St does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 E Bermuda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 E Bermuda St does not have units with dishwashers.

