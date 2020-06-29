2130 E Bermuda St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Elegant home on the 2nd Floor. Your next home...an expansive 2-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom Apartment. Walking in you are charmed by the tiled floors and mock Fireplace. Just beyond you can entertain in the Dining Room, with built-in cabinet/shelving and Ceiling Fan. The Kitchen is appointed with all white cabinets, granite counters, and appliances of Stove and Refrigerator. Both bedrooms are spacious and bright, with plenty of Closet Space. The home also comes with its own 1-Car GARAGE. Outside there is a large rear yard that is shared with all the tenants. The home has an on-site, coin-operated Laundry Room. Located just steps to Retro Row, with coffee houses, shops, theater, and restaurants. Too Charming!!