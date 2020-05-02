All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

2125 E Florida Street

2125 East Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

2125 East Florida Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable California Craftsmen style Bungalow for lease on the edge of Belmont Heights right off of 4th and Cherry's retro row. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a very open floor plan with hardwood flooring and time period moldings. The kitchen has been completely updated with slate counter tops, very unique tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. There is a Washer and dryer unit included as well. French doors lead out to your private backyard. The bathroom has also been completely updated with beautiful stone and designer sink. There is an extra walk in closet off the living room for extra storage as well as a pull down for easy attic access. The front yard features a lovely porch, grassy lawn, and white picket fence. Owner pays for gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 E Florida Street have any available units?
2125 E Florida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 E Florida Street have?
Some of 2125 E Florida Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 E Florida Street currently offering any rent specials?
2125 E Florida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 E Florida Street pet-friendly?
No, 2125 E Florida Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2125 E Florida Street offer parking?
No, 2125 E Florida Street does not offer parking.
Does 2125 E Florida Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 E Florida Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 E Florida Street have a pool?
No, 2125 E Florida Street does not have a pool.
Does 2125 E Florida Street have accessible units?
No, 2125 E Florida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 E Florida Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 E Florida Street has units with dishwashers.

