2125 E Florida Street

Adorable California Craftsmen style Bungalow for lease on the edge of Belmont Heights right off of 4th and Cherry's retro row. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a very open floor plan with hardwood flooring and time period moldings. The kitchen has been completely updated with slate counter tops, very unique tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. There is a Washer and dryer unit included as well. French doors lead out to your private backyard. The bathroom has also been completely updated with beautiful stone and designer sink. There is an extra walk in closet off the living room for extra storage as well as a pull down for easy attic access. The front yard features a lovely porch, grassy lawn, and white picket fence. Owner pays for gardener.