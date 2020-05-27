2124 E Bermuda St

Amenities
You've found your new home! This ground-level gem is in the middle of Bluff Heights. Behind a white rail fence, you'll walk in to find the large a large Living Room with a beautiful bay window to sit and read. This home also features a Dining Room to entertain with built-in corner cabinetry and two walls of windows to flood in the light. Your well-appointed kitchen offers stone counters with tons of cabinet space for storage, a gas range stove/oven, and a refrigerator. . The bedroom has beautiful wood floors, and a large closet. The period tiled bathroom includes a shower/tub combo. There are ceiling fans throughout the home to keep you cool. There is an on-site coin-operated Laundry Room, and a huge back yard on which to enjoy the sun. No need to fight for parking as this home comes with it's own 1-car garage. Park the car and go for a stroll around Retro-Row, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, theater or a walk to the beach. This home is also Pet-Friendly (case-by-case basis). Come by and take a look. What a great place to live.
**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**