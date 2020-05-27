All apartments in Long Beach
2124 E Bermuda St
2124 E Bermuda St

2124 East Bermuda Street · No Longer Available
Location

2124 East Bermuda Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
You've found your new home! This ground-level gem is in the middle of Bluff Heights. Behind a white rail fence, you'll walk in to find the large a large Living Room with a beautiful bay window to sit and read. This home also features a Dining Room to entertain with built-in corner cabinetry and two walls of windows to flood in the light. Your well-appointed kitchen offers stone counters with tons of cabinet space for storage, a gas range stove/oven, and a refrigerator. . The bedroom has beautiful wood floors, and a large closet. The period tiled bathroom includes a shower/tub combo. There are ceiling fans throughout the home to keep you cool. There is an on-site coin-operated Laundry Room, and a huge back yard on which to enjoy the sun. No need to fight for parking as this home comes with it's own 1-car garage. Park the car and go for a stroll around Retro-Row, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, theater or a walk to the beach. This home is also Pet-Friendly (case-by-case basis). Come by and take a look. What a great place to live.

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 E Bermuda St have any available units?
2124 E Bermuda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 E Bermuda St have?
Some of 2124 E Bermuda St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 E Bermuda St currently offering any rent specials?
2124 E Bermuda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 E Bermuda St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 E Bermuda St is pet friendly.
Does 2124 E Bermuda St offer parking?
Yes, 2124 E Bermuda St offers parking.
Does 2124 E Bermuda St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 E Bermuda St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 E Bermuda St have a pool?
No, 2124 E Bermuda St does not have a pool.
Does 2124 E Bermuda St have accessible units?
No, 2124 E Bermuda St does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 E Bermuda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 E Bermuda St does not have units with dishwashers.

