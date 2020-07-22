21 Alamitos Ave. #10

Amenities

Stunning Luxury Condo Just Steps from the Beach, Downtown Long Beach & More! - Now Leasing! Beautiful, top floor condo located at Joyce Manor, a small, mid-century condo complex ideally located on one of the most desirable locations in long beach, just steps from the sand and only a few blocks from Shoreline Village, and the Pike. The condo has been totally remodeled with a huge, open living area that connect the gourmet kitchen and dining area, and boast large windows and a private balcony looking onto Ocean Blvd. The kitchen features new white shaker cabinets, natural stone counters, and come fully equipped with a suite of stainless steel appliances. The unit also features two large bedrooms, each having a large closet, ceiling fan sharing a completely remodeled hallway bath. Laminate floors, central A/C & Heat, and an in-unit stack washer and dryer are just some of the features that make this Urban condo an Ideal place to call home!



To schedule a self-guided tour, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser and click on the blue button on the right hand side that says "Schedule Showing":

https://ernsthaasmgmt.appfolio.com/listings/detail/7efaf09d-2eac-40c1-bcd0-47be24455a79



For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



Ernst and Haas Management Co.

DRE License #01251870



*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED



(RLNE5249414)