Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

21 Alamitos Ave. #10

21 Alamitos Ave · No Longer Available
Location

21 Alamitos Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Luxury Condo Just Steps from the Beach, Downtown Long Beach & More! - Now Leasing! Beautiful, top floor condo located at Joyce Manor, a small, mid-century condo complex ideally located on one of the most desirable locations in long beach, just steps from the sand and only a few blocks from Shoreline Village, and the Pike. The condo has been totally remodeled with a huge, open living area that connect the gourmet kitchen and dining area, and boast large windows and a private balcony looking onto Ocean Blvd. The kitchen features new white shaker cabinets, natural stone counters, and come fully equipped with a suite of stainless steel appliances. The unit also features two large bedrooms, each having a large closet, ceiling fan sharing a completely remodeled hallway bath. Laminate floors, central A/C & Heat, and an in-unit stack washer and dryer are just some of the features that make this Urban condo an Ideal place to call home!

To schedule a self-guided tour, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser and click on the blue button on the right hand side that says "Schedule Showing":
https://ernsthaasmgmt.appfolio.com/listings/detail/7efaf09d-2eac-40c1-bcd0-47be24455a79

For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5249414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 have any available units?
21 Alamitos Ave. #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 have?
Some of 21 Alamitos Ave. #10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 currently offering any rent specials?
21 Alamitos Ave. #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 is pet friendly.
Does 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 offer parking?
No, 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 does not offer parking.
Does 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 have a pool?
No, 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 does not have a pool.
Does 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 have accessible units?
No, 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Alamitos Ave. #10 has units with dishwashers.
