All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2075 E Appleton #18.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2075 E Appleton #18
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

2075 E Appleton #18

2075 East Appleton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2075 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Close to the Beach - Gorgeous upper floor unit in a quiet and well maintained Alamitos Beach condominium complex. This is a very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with approx 800 square feet of living space. The property comes with hardwood floors, newer carpet in the bedrooms and fresh paint throughout. There is an updated kitchen with newer cabinetry, counter top, refrigerator, gas range and microwave included. There is an impressive amount of storage in the apartment as well as in the parking area. Building has a large inner courtyard plus a community laundry room. The property comes with one assigned parking space.
A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 2075 E. Appleton St., #18, Long Beach, CA 90803.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE2730385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2075 E Appleton #18 have any available units?
2075 E Appleton #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2075 E Appleton #18 have?
Some of 2075 E Appleton #18's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2075 E Appleton #18 currently offering any rent specials?
2075 E Appleton #18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2075 E Appleton #18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2075 E Appleton #18 is pet friendly.
Does 2075 E Appleton #18 offer parking?
Yes, 2075 E Appleton #18 offers parking.
Does 2075 E Appleton #18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2075 E Appleton #18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2075 E Appleton #18 have a pool?
No, 2075 E Appleton #18 does not have a pool.
Does 2075 E Appleton #18 have accessible units?
No, 2075 E Appleton #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 2075 E Appleton #18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2075 E Appleton #18 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine