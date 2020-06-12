2075 E Appleton #18

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Close to the Beach - Gorgeous upper floor unit in a quiet and well maintained Alamitos Beach condominium complex. This is a very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with approx 800 square feet of living space. The property comes with hardwood floors, newer carpet in the bedrooms and fresh paint throughout. There is an updated kitchen with newer cabinetry, counter top, refrigerator, gas range and microwave included. There is an impressive amount of storage in the apartment as well as in the parking area. Building has a large inner courtyard plus a community laundry room. The property comes with one assigned parking space.

A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 2075 E. Appleton St., #18, Long Beach, CA 90803.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE2730385)