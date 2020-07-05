All apartments in Long Beach
206 Esperanza Ave.
206 Esperanza Ave.

206 Esperanza Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

206 Esperanza Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy Condo walking distance to Beach - Cozy condo perched up on the 2nd floor of this well kept condo complex with only 4 units. This corner unit includes 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Spacious, light bright floor plan with tasteful decor. This is not your normal rental; owner has put lots of love and care in this home and now you can enjoy. True hardwood flooring throughout home. Community laundry. Conveniently close to downtown Long Beach and Belmont Shore, Bixby Park, and just 2 blocks from the beach. Parking is extra for $100/mo.

(RLNE4446927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Esperanza Ave. have any available units?
206 Esperanza Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Esperanza Ave. have?
Some of 206 Esperanza Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Esperanza Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
206 Esperanza Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Esperanza Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Esperanza Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 206 Esperanza Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 206 Esperanza Ave. offers parking.
Does 206 Esperanza Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Esperanza Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Esperanza Ave. have a pool?
No, 206 Esperanza Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 206 Esperanza Ave. have accessible units?
No, 206 Esperanza Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Esperanza Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Esperanza Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

