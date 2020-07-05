206 Esperanza Ave.

Amenities

Cozy Condo walking distance to Beach - Cozy condo perched up on the 2nd floor of this well kept condo complex with only 4 units. This corner unit includes 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Spacious, light bright floor plan with tasteful decor. This is not your normal rental; owner has put lots of love and care in this home and now you can enjoy. True hardwood flooring throughout home. Community laundry. Conveniently close to downtown Long Beach and Belmont Shore, Bixby Park, and just 2 blocks from the beach. Parking is extra for $100/mo.



