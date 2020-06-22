2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Close to the Beach - Gorgeous Alamitos Beach Top Floor Condo in beautiful condition. This is a large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with approx. 1100 square feet of living space. The property comes with new carpet and fresh paint throughout., There are new blinds and lighting fixtures. The kitchen includes a new stove, oven, dishwasher and new refrigerator. On-site laundry is available. Both bathrooms are recently remodeled with new tile and vanity counters.

On-site laundry available.

One designated parking space + guest parking. A small and well behaved pet is OK.

Located at 2033 E. 3rd St., #3C, Long Beach, CA 90803.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE2562529)