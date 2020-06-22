All apartments in Long Beach
2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C

2033 E 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

2033 E 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Close to the Beach - Gorgeous Alamitos Beach Top Floor Condo in beautiful condition. This is a large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with approx. 1100 square feet of living space. The property comes with new carpet and fresh paint throughout., There are new blinds and lighting fixtures. The kitchen includes a new stove, oven, dishwasher and new refrigerator. On-site laundry is available. Both bathrooms are recently remodeled with new tile and vanity counters.
On-site laundry available.
One designated parking space + guest parking. A small and well behaved pet is OK.
Located at 2033 E. 3rd St., #3C, Long Beach, CA 90803.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE2562529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C have any available units?
2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C have?
Some of 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C currently offering any rent specials?
2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C is pet friendly.
Does 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C offer parking?
Yes, 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C does offer parking.
Does 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C have a pool?
No, 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C does not have a pool.
Does 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C have accessible units?
No, 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2033 E 3rd St. Unit 3C has units with dishwashers.
