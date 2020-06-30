All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:22 PM

2021 Chestnut Ave

2021 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lower unit of this charming Spanish duplex. Arched entry door opens to beautiful wood floors in a spacious living room highlighted by a classic picture window and mock fireplace. This home has formal dining adjacent the remodeled kitchen which features stainless gas stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave, tons of cabinet space and quartz counter tops. Refrigerator is included. An inside laundry area comes with a full size washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have nice closets and ceiling fans. The bath has dual sinks and attractive porcelain tile. There's A/C units in each bedroom as well as in the main living area. In addition, dual pane windows are installed throughout the home, and the hot water is supplied by a tankless water heater. The common space backyard is huge and has a large grass area. Includes parking with a one car garage space and one parking pad behind it. A definite rare find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
2021 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Chestnut Ave have?
Some of 2021 Chestnut Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Chestnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Chestnut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2021 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Chestnut Ave offers parking.
Does 2021 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 Chestnut Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 2021 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 2021 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Chestnut Ave has units with dishwashers.

