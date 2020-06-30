2021 Chestnut Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lower unit of this charming Spanish duplex. Arched entry door opens to beautiful wood floors in a spacious living room highlighted by a classic picture window and mock fireplace. This home has formal dining adjacent the remodeled kitchen which features stainless gas stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave, tons of cabinet space and quartz counter tops. Refrigerator is included. An inside laundry area comes with a full size washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have nice closets and ceiling fans. The bath has dual sinks and attractive porcelain tile. There's A/C units in each bedroom as well as in the main living area. In addition, dual pane windows are installed throughout the home, and the hot water is supplied by a tankless water heater. The common space backyard is huge and has a large grass area. Includes parking with a one car garage space and one parking pad behind it. A definite rare find!