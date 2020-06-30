2021 Chestnut Ave

Amenities
Lower unit of this charming Spanish duplex. Arched entry door opens to beautiful wood floors in a spacious living room highlighted by a classic picture window and mock fireplace. This home has formal dining adjacent the remodeled kitchen which features stainless gas stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave, tons of cabinet space and quartz counter tops. Refrigerator is included. An inside laundry area comes with a full size washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have nice closets and ceiling fans. The bath has dual sinks and attractive porcelain tile. There's A/C units in each bedroom as well as in the main living area. In addition, dual pane windows are installed throughout the home, and the hot water is supplied by a tankless water heater. The common space backyard is huge and has a large grass area. Includes parking with a one car garage space and one parking pad behind it. A definite rare find!