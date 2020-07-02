All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1915 San Francisco Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1915 San Francisco Ave
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

1915 San Francisco Ave

1915 San Francisco Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1915 San Francisco Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom! Private Area - Property Id: 248917

Credit Score above 600
Owner pays Water and Trash
Private Garage included
Pets under 10LBS are ok with deposit and rent (one time 300$ Deposit) (100$ Rent/Month)

Private 1 Bed/1 Bath unit with a wide range of surrounding attractions. In addition to a modern feel with simplicity and comfort, this beautiful unit stands minutes from popular Long Beach landmarks such as: The Queen Mary, Aquarium of the Pacific, Naples Island, and various intriguing museums. Private parking space included with stay. Very convenient access to 710 and 405 Freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248917
Property Id 248917

(RLNE5660129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 San Francisco Ave have any available units?
1915 San Francisco Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 San Francisco Ave have?
Some of 1915 San Francisco Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 San Francisco Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1915 San Francisco Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 San Francisco Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 San Francisco Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1915 San Francisco Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1915 San Francisco Ave offers parking.
Does 1915 San Francisco Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 San Francisco Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 San Francisco Ave have a pool?
No, 1915 San Francisco Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1915 San Francisco Ave have accessible units?
No, 1915 San Francisco Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 San Francisco Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 San Francisco Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine