1849 Knoxville Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 Bath home is conveniently located Near Cal State Long Beach and close to freeways. Freshly painted with original hardwood floors and tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom is spacious and has additional room with a fireplace and skylight that can be used as a dressing area or office. The two car garage offers a bonus room behind the garage that opens onto backyard. Large backyard with a grand citrus tree is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Owner will consider a small dog under 20 lbs with additional monthly pet rent of $35.00.



Rent includes grounds care. Property is wheelchair accessible.



If you would like to schedule a time to see this home you can CALL or TEXT Liza Jimenez at 562-472-5535 OR visit www.rently.com for access. If interested in applying go to: www.SpurrManagement.com/vacancies to apply & more company information.



Rental criteria applies: Credit score of 600+, income 3x's the rent, no eviction or eviction filings. No smoking on premises. Broker Lic #01281364.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 5/24/19



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.