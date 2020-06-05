All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1849 Knoxville Avenue

1849 Knoxville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1849 Knoxville Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 Bath home is conveniently located Near Cal State Long Beach and close to freeways. Freshly painted with original hardwood floors and tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom is spacious and has additional room with a fireplace and skylight that can be used as a dressing area or office. The two car garage offers a bonus room behind the garage that opens onto backyard. Large backyard with a grand citrus tree is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Owner will consider a small dog under 20 lbs with additional monthly pet rent of $35.00.

Rent includes grounds care. Property is wheelchair accessible.

If you would like to schedule a time to see this home you can CALL or TEXT Liza Jimenez at 562-472-5535 OR visit www.rently.com for access. If interested in applying go to: www.SpurrManagement.com/vacancies to apply & more company information.

Rental criteria applies: Credit score of 600+, income 3x's the rent, no eviction or eviction filings. No smoking on premises. Broker Lic #01281364.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 5/24/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 Knoxville Avenue have any available units?
1849 Knoxville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1849 Knoxville Avenue have?
Some of 1849 Knoxville Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1849 Knoxville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1849 Knoxville Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 Knoxville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1849 Knoxville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1849 Knoxville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1849 Knoxville Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1849 Knoxville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 Knoxville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 Knoxville Avenue have a pool?
No, 1849 Knoxville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1849 Knoxville Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1849 Knoxville Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1849 Knoxville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1849 Knoxville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
