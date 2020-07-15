183 Roycroft Ave

Amenities

Magnificent Spanish Duplex in the heart of Belmont Shore. Two Gorgeous 2BR/2BA elegantly upgraded unit. The lower unit offers spacious open living areas, spectacular gourmet kitchens and two highly upgraded bathrooms, walk in showers, granite vanities, and custom tile. Beautiful hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, faux fireplaces, picture windows, original built ins, front and back entrances and loads of vintage charm throughout. Building has copper plumbing, upgraded electrical, Forced Heat and Air Conditioning, tankless water heaters. All windows replaced with original Spanish architectural integrity in mind. TWO CAR GARAGE. Beautiful front gated courtyard with Saltillo tile and palms, perfect for entertaining. Large rooftop patio above garages. Walk to Beach, Bay, Restaurants, and Boutique Shops of Belmont Shore! This is a unique and beautiful property, rarely on the market, in a charming community with excellent schools nearby, miles of bike and running trails, Rosie's Dog Beach, parks, and beaches all within walking distance! Small pets considered (35 lbs or less)



