183 Roycroft Ave

183 Roycroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

183 Roycroft Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Magnificent Spanish Duplex in the heart of Belmont Shore. Two Gorgeous 2BR/2BA elegantly upgraded unit. The lower unit offers spacious open living areas, spectacular gourmet kitchens and two highly upgraded bathrooms, walk in showers, granite vanities, and custom tile. Beautiful hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, faux fireplaces, picture windows, original built ins, front and back entrances and loads of vintage charm throughout. Building has copper plumbing, upgraded electrical, Forced Heat and Air Conditioning, tankless water heaters. All windows replaced with original Spanish architectural integrity in mind. TWO CAR GARAGE. Beautiful front gated courtyard with Saltillo tile and palms, perfect for entertaining. Large rooftop patio above garages. Walk to Beach, Bay, Restaurants, and Boutique Shops of Belmont Shore! This is a unique and beautiful property, rarely on the market, in a charming community with excellent schools nearby, miles of bike and running trails, Rosie's Dog Beach, parks, and beaches all within walking distance! Small pets considered (35 lbs or less)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Roycroft Ave have any available units?
183 Roycroft Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 Roycroft Ave have?
Some of 183 Roycroft Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Roycroft Ave currently offering any rent specials?
183 Roycroft Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Roycroft Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 183 Roycroft Ave is pet friendly.
Does 183 Roycroft Ave offer parking?
Yes, 183 Roycroft Ave offers parking.
Does 183 Roycroft Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 183 Roycroft Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Roycroft Ave have a pool?
No, 183 Roycroft Ave does not have a pool.
Does 183 Roycroft Ave have accessible units?
No, 183 Roycroft Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Roycroft Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 Roycroft Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
