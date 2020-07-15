1750 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Great location with side ocean view! Upgraded condo with laminate flooring, designer paint, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Central heat and ac, and inside laundry hookups. Comes with one parking space with storage, and great amenities that include pool, jacuzzi, gym, clubhouse, and direct beach access. Rent includes cable TV, FIOS internet, wifi, and water. Enjoy ocean breezes, yoga at the beach, walking or biking on the bike path, the farmers market, downtown Long Beach, Belmont Shore and more.