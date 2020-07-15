All apartments in Long Beach
Location

1750 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
yoga
Great location with side ocean view! Upgraded condo with laminate flooring, designer paint, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Central heat and ac, and inside laundry hookups. Comes with one parking space with storage, and great amenities that include pool, jacuzzi, gym, clubhouse, and direct beach access. Rent includes cable TV, FIOS internet, wifi, and water. Enjoy ocean breezes, yoga at the beach, walking or biking on the bike path, the farmers market, downtown Long Beach, Belmont Shore and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1750 E Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 1750 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1750 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1750 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1750 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1750 E Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1750 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1750 E Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1750 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1750 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
