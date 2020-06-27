1749 Grand Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning clubhouse

Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful fully furnished townhome in upscale gated community of 'Cienega'. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium comes equipped with queen sized beds with luxury foam mattresses, en-suite bathrooms, bed and bath linens, kitchen appliances including a gas stove, cookware, dishes, flatware, granite countertops, 3 TVs, central A/C and heat, washer and dryer on same floor as bedrooms, 2 car garage, soaking tub in master bathroom, outdoor lounge area off master bedroom through french doors with views of downtown, Catalina Island and the Queen Mary. Crown molding and plantation shutters throughout.



Premium semi-private location within the complex. Additional amenities just outside the front door include a lovely outdoor patio with 4 rocking chairs, an outdoor gas fireplace, large BBQ gas grill, decorative fountain, and plenty of seating with ambient evening lighting.



Super Convenient Location

*Grocery Stores (3 mins)

*I-405 (5 mins)

*Costco (7 mins)

*Long Beach Airport (7 mins)

*Beaches (10 mins)

*Bus Stop (1 min walk)

*LAX (25 - 45 mins)

*Orange County / John Wayne Airport (20-30 mins)

*Disneyland/Knottsberry Farm (20-25 mins)



Excellent credit score and references required.

Serious inquiries only.