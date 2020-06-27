All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
1749 Grand Avenue
Last updated March 6 2020

1749 Grand Avenue

1749 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1749 Grand Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful fully furnished townhome in upscale gated community of 'Cienega'. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium comes equipped with queen sized beds with luxury foam mattresses, en-suite bathrooms, bed and bath linens, kitchen appliances including a gas stove, cookware, dishes, flatware, granite countertops, 3 TVs, central A/C and heat, washer and dryer on same floor as bedrooms, 2 car garage, soaking tub in master bathroom, outdoor lounge area off master bedroom through french doors with views of downtown, Catalina Island and the Queen Mary. Crown molding and plantation shutters throughout.

Premium semi-private location within the complex. Additional amenities just outside the front door include a lovely outdoor patio with 4 rocking chairs, an outdoor gas fireplace, large BBQ gas grill, decorative fountain, and plenty of seating with ambient evening lighting.

Super Convenient Location
*Grocery Stores (3 mins)
*I-405 (5 mins)
*Costco (7 mins)
*Long Beach Airport (7 mins)
*Beaches (10 mins)
*Bus Stop (1 min walk)
*LAX (25 - 45 mins)
*Orange County / John Wayne Airport (20-30 mins)
*Disneyland/Knottsberry Farm (20-25 mins)

Excellent credit score and references required.
Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 Grand Avenue have any available units?
1749 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1749 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1749 Grand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1749 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1749 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1749 Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1749 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1749 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 1749 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1749 Grand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1749 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1749 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1749 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1749 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
