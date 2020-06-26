All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

1749 Cedar Avenue

1749 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1749 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Washington School

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Come see your next home!! RENOVATED 2 BED 1 BATH!
CALL OR TEXT 714-628-6269 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT

We have the best that Long Beach has to offer!

Laundry on site in a small 10 unit building.Located near parks, schools, restaurants and shopping with easy access to public transportation and freeways.

KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage:950
? Bedrooms: 2
? Bathrooms: 1
? Parking: Garages for additional monthly charge upon availability
? Lease Duration: 11 Months
? Deposit: $500
? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
? Laundry: Laundry room on site
? Floor: 1st floor
? Property Type: Apartment

COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Near Transportation
? Online maintenance requests and rent payments
? Covered Parking
? 24 hour emergency service

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave
? Garbage Disposal
? Cable-Ready
? Hardwood Like Flooring*
? Granite Counter Top*
? Vertical Blinds
? Ample Cabinetry
*In Selected Apartment Homes
**Images Are Of Similar Units

LEASE TERMS $1,825 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

Come see your next home!! 1741 - 1749 Cedar Avenue Long Beach CA 90813
Leasing Agent: Emily Rizvi

For an appointment to view, please email or call Emily Rizvi at 714-628-6269

Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12723621

(RLNE5505337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

