1740 Redondo Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking putting green

Villas Redondo - Modern Full Remodel - 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 149499



**Text David: 310-569-22 five six** for information. Faster response.



A must see! Entire property FULLY renovated! A true Gem building of Long Beach, near the Circle. Insides have a beautiful Beach Modern design. Outsides have a clean Modern look with wonderful landscaping.



Very cozy and private. Included: 1 Parking spot

New appliances: Stove Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, A/C & Heater.



Utilities included: Water, Trash, Sewer, & Gas for Hot Water.

Everything is New such as: Flooring, paint, doors, bathroom, toilet, tub, tile, quartz counter tops in kitchen & bathroom, windows, appliances.



Property has large gated grassy area including picnic/table spots and putting green/mini golf. Laundry on site. Multiple units becoming available up & downstairs. All units include either a patio or balcony.



*Layouts may differ. Some units have a different kitchen design than the ones pictured.



**Text David: 310-569-22 five six**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149499p

No Pets Allowed



