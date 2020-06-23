All apartments in Long Beach
1740 Redondo Ave
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:54 AM

1740 Redondo Ave

1740 Redondo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Redondo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
Villas Redondo - Modern Full Remodel - 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 149499

**Text David: 310-569-22 five six** for information. Faster response.

A must see! Entire property FULLY renovated! A true Gem building of Long Beach, near the Circle. Insides have a beautiful Beach Modern design. Outsides have a clean Modern look with wonderful landscaping.

Very cozy and private. Included: 1 Parking spot
New appliances: Stove Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, A/C & Heater.

Utilities included: Water, Trash, Sewer, & Gas for Hot Water.
Everything is New such as: Flooring, paint, doors, bathroom, toilet, tub, tile, quartz counter tops in kitchen & bathroom, windows, appliances.

Property has large gated grassy area including picnic/table spots and putting green/mini golf. Laundry on site. Multiple units becoming available up & downstairs. All units include either a patio or balcony.

*Layouts may differ. Some units have a different kitchen design than the ones pictured.

**Text David: 310-569-22 five six**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149499p
Property Id 149499

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5333632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Redondo Ave have any available units?
1740 Redondo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 Redondo Ave have?
Some of 1740 Redondo Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Redondo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Redondo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Redondo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1740 Redondo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1740 Redondo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Redondo Ave offers parking.
Does 1740 Redondo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Redondo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Redondo Ave have a pool?
No, 1740 Redondo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Redondo Ave have accessible units?
No, 1740 Redondo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Redondo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 Redondo Ave has units with dishwashers.
