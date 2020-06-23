1740 Redondo Ave

Amenities
Villas Redondo - Modern Full Remodel - 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 149499
**Text David: 310-569-22 five six** for information. Faster response.
A must see! Entire property FULLY renovated! A true Gem building of Long Beach, near the Circle. Insides have a beautiful Beach Modern design. Outsides have a clean Modern look with wonderful landscaping.
Very cozy and private. Included: 1 Parking spot
New appliances: Stove Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, A/C & Heater.
Utilities included: Water, Trash, Sewer, & Gas for Hot Water.
Everything is New such as: Flooring, paint, doors, bathroom, toilet, tub, tile, quartz counter tops in kitchen & bathroom, windows, appliances.
Property has large gated grassy area including picnic/table spots and putting green/mini golf. Laundry on site. Multiple units becoming available up & downstairs. All units include either a patio or balcony.
*Layouts may differ. Some units have a different kitchen design than the ones pictured.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149499p
Property Id 149499
No Pets Allowed
