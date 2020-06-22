All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1639 E 68th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1639 E 68th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1639 E 68th Street

1639 East 68th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1639 East 68th Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Artesia Freeway Corridor

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you are looking for an affordable upscale living environment, come see this beautiful townhouse with new flooring and paint and upgrade galore. The kitchen has new granite counter tops and new sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 E 68th Street have any available units?
1639 E 68th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1639 E 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1639 E 68th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 E 68th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1639 E 68th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1639 E 68th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1639 E 68th Street does offer parking.
Does 1639 E 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 E 68th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 E 68th Street have a pool?
No, 1639 E 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1639 E 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 1639 E 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 E 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1639 E 68th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1639 E 68th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1639 E 68th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine