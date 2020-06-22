1639 East 68th Street, Long Beach, CA 90805 Artesia Freeway Corridor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
If you are looking for an affordable upscale living environment, come see this beautiful townhouse with new flooring and paint and upgrade galore. The kitchen has new granite counter tops and new sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1639 E 68th Street have any available units?
1639 E 68th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1639 E 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1639 E 68th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.