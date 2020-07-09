1569 Pine Ave

Amenities
This is a big and bright 2-bedroom, 1-bath upstairs home. The large kitchen comes with a stove and plenty of storage. There are laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, and new wide-slat blinds throughout the unit. Both bedrooms are large with bright windows and walk-in closets with lots of storage. There is also a small mud-room for more storage at the back entrance. Street parking only.
Cats will be considered (no dogs, sorry). Laundry for building on-site. Come check out this home today!
PLEASE DO NOT COMPLETE THE ONLINE APPLICATION - Eligible applicants must view the property in person, and complete a paper application that will be provided at the showing. The online application will not be accepted or considered.