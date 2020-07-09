All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 27 2019 at 4:24 AM

1569 Pine Ave

1569 Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1569 Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Washington School

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a big and bright 2-bedroom, 1-bath upstairs home. The large kitchen comes with a stove and plenty of storage. There are laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, and new wide-slat blinds throughout the unit. Both bedrooms are large with bright windows and walk-in closets with lots of storage. There is also a small mud-room for more storage at the back entrance. Street parking only.
Cats will be considered (no dogs, sorry). Laundry for building on-site. Come check out this home today!

PLEASE DO NOT COMPLETE THE ONLINE APPLICATION - Eligible applicants must view the property in person, and complete a paper application that will be provided at the showing. The online application will not be accepted or considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1569 Pine Ave have any available units?
1569 Pine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1569 Pine Ave have?
Some of 1569 Pine Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1569 Pine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1569 Pine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1569 Pine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1569 Pine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1569 Pine Ave offer parking?
No, 1569 Pine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1569 Pine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1569 Pine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1569 Pine Ave have a pool?
No, 1569 Pine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1569 Pine Ave have accessible units?
No, 1569 Pine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1569 Pine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1569 Pine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

