1569 Pine Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a big and bright 2-bedroom, 1-bath upstairs home. The large kitchen comes with a stove and plenty of storage. There are laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, and new wide-slat blinds throughout the unit. Both bedrooms are large with bright windows and walk-in closets with lots of storage. There is also a small mud-room for more storage at the back entrance. Street parking only.

Cats will be considered (no dogs, sorry). Laundry for building on-site. Come check out this home today!



PLEASE DO NOT COMPLETE THE ONLINE APPLICATION - Eligible applicants must view the property in person, and complete a paper application that will be provided at the showing. The online application will not be accepted or considered.